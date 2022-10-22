Home / Photos / Feature Photos / Photos: Blazer Brain Break Game Show

Photos: Blazer Brain Break Game Show

October 22, 2022

Among the many different activities that took place on VSU campus during Homecoming week, the Blazer Brain Break Game Show was one of them.

The game show was hosted by Johnathan Tran.

 

Students played different types of quizzes and games.

     

All students in attendance had a chance to participate in the event, battling it out for an arrangement of prizes.

     

Lucky winners received prizes, such as a karaoke radio, Nintendo Switch, smart TV, Amazon gift cards and more.

     

Written by Nia Thompson, Spectator Reporter. Photos by Nia Thompson. 

