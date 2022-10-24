Top movies to view this Fall

As the weather cools down and the leaves begin to fall, students are anticipating the return of fall. Amongst the cozy sweaters and mugs of hot drinks, fall movies are making their comeback.

Here are five picks for best fall movies:

1. “Remember the Titans”

A classic movie about the struggle of progression and comradery despite societal pressure, this movie is perfect for those who enjoy football as a major part of their fall festivities.

2. “Hocus Pocus”

When the town of Salem is threatened by three witches, it’s up to the Dennison kids and their friend Allison to save it. This is a fun watch for those who want a Halloween movie without watching a horror movie.

3. “Halloween”

A teenage girl is preyed upon by the elusive Michael Myers as he stalks and murders his way through Haddonfield on Halloween night.

“Halloween Ends,” the final installment, is currently in theatres.

4. “Fantastic Mr. Fox”

When Mr. Fox breaks a promise and steals from nearby human farmers, he and his friends have to come up with a plan to not only save their livelihoods but also his marriage. It’s a hilarious and beautifully made movie for those who want something cozy.

5. “Dead Poets Society”

An all-boys preparation school gets a shock when a new English teacher comes in to teach a little more than just English lessons. He teaches the boys to think for themselves and to break out of their shells.

This movie is a fall classic perfect for people who want to laugh, cry and celebrate life with the students of Welton Academy.

Written by Bailey Wilson, assistant copy editor. Photo courtesy of Unsplash.