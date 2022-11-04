Top 5 things to do before graduating

People say your school years fly by in the blink of an eye.

At the moment you are told that you may think they’re wrong. You might think your school years are taking forever.

However, those 8 a.m. classes will end, and the assignments will be eventually graded.

So, until your graduation date arrives, what should you do?

Take a road trip

In almost every coming-of-age movie, the seniors who are days away from graduating always take a road trip.

These trips change from being one last week of fun before stepping into the adult world or just hanging out with their friends to memories that will last a lifetime.

As corny as these movies can be, they’re not completely wrong.

Either way, Maria Hernandez, a junior business major here at VSU, agrees that a road trip is one of the best ways to create a few last memories with your friends.

“In 30 years, we’ll look back on that road trip we spontaneously decided to take and remember all the fun times and best friends we made during school,” Hernandez said.

If you want to live out your last few weeks of college like you’re in a Hallmark movie, definitely take a road trip.

Update your resume

On a more serious note, update your resume.

All the hard work that you’ve put into your school career can finally be put on your resume for your future employer to see.

Now that you have a degree, you can show that you’re ready to begin your journey in your new job.

Updating your resume gives you the chance to talk up any skills that you learned while in college.

It also shows that you were serious enough to go to school and stick with it.

You can include any internships or volunteer work you did and clubs you were a part of as well.

Use your student discount

Seriously, use the student discount for as long as you can.

Spotify is only $4.99 a month with a free subscription to Hulu and Showtime while you use it.

Use it until you can’t anymore.

Check your credit

Although having credit may seem confusing, you don’t necessarily have to know how it works. As long as you have a basic understanding, you’re good to go.

Having credit will definitely help you out in the long run.

If you rent an apartment or buy a car, you’ll need good credit to qualify.

“Buying a car was the hardest thing,” Lidia Alonso, a senior mass media major, said. “If you don’t start building your credit early, it’ll be hard to buy a car without an off-the-wall interest rate.”

Having credit isn’t necessarily essential, but it does make life easier whenever you want to make a grownup purchase.

If you don’t have credit, don’t freak out. There are plenty of ways to start building your credit. Apply for a credit card to use for gas or when you go out to eat to get started.

Finally, try not to stress out

Although finals are coming up and invitations need to be sent out, chill out.

Graduation is a time to take a step back and look at all the hard work that you’ve done.

Those all-nighters and early alarms will seem totally worth it once you get your cap and gown.

Definitely take a step back and enjoy your last few days as a student. Be proud of how far you’ve come.

Realize that you did something for yourself that no one can take away from you because you were the one to put in the work.

Written by Baylee Davis, staff writer. Photo courtesy of Bailey Storey.