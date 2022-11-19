Students take the sky at CAB zip-lining event

On Nov. 9, the Campus Activities Board hosted a nighttime zip-lining event.

People were lined up to be miles high in the sky. Some had a fear of heights, forcing them to overcome and conquer, while others were in their element, basking in the thrill.

“It was really fun.” Liverty Vickers, freshman economics major, said. “I enjoyed it.”

She said the obstacle course before the zipline was the most frightening, but she would definitely do it again.

“I’m afraid of heights, but I love rollercoasters so this was definitely something up my alley,” Khamryn Smith, senior business management major, said. “Climbing up there was the scariest part.”

Jordan Matthews, accounting major said that he has never ziplined before and he may consider doing it again.

“I thought I was going to die,” he said.

Written by Nia Thompson, Spectator Reporter. Photos by Nia Thompson.