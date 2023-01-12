BREAKING: Armed robbery near VSU campus

On Jan. 12, students received a text message and phone call from VSU stating that there had been an armed robbery reported at Azalea Woods.

At 8:38 PM, the text message read, “Armed robbery was reported at Azalea Woods (Mary St – Off Campus) Suspect was last seen heading south, away from campus. Avoid this area until further notice.”

This story will be updated further as the story develops.

Update: 9 p.m.

The 78015 number sent a text to students that read, “Emergency personnel have given the ALL CLEAR for the earlier Armed Robbery. Continue to be vigilant and report any suspicious behavior to UPD at 229-333-7816.”

This story will continue to develop as information is released.

Written by Madison Gruber, Editor-in-Cheilf .