Photos: CAB hosts Paint and Sip to help students rewind

On April 5, VSU’s Campus Activities Board hosted a “Paint and Sip” event to give students a well-deserved break from school, work and other activities.

This is an event that CAB normally hosts once a semester.

CAB provided canvases, paint and an assortment of beverages for students to choose from and allowed the students to paint whatever they wanted.

Check out a few photos of some awesome students enjoying the event and showing off their artistic skills:

Written by Torrence Weaver, Managing and Entertainment Editor. Photos courtesy of Cherie Simmons, Web Editor.