The International Program reorganizes

As VSU continues to make a few alterations within some of the academic programs, the International Program seems to be next on the list.

The International Program focuses on supporting international students, as well as exchange students, accepted into the program while also providing study abroad programs and opportunities for students native to VSU.

International students usually come to VSU either for one semester or for the entirety of their program. Usually, exchange students only participate for one semester, but they still get a great education.

“There are not many classes offered here, but I think I’ve gained some valuable experience,” said Irina Shendel, foreign exchange student and mass media major. “Because it’s a small town and small university, the town sometimes gets students involved in media business.”

As the program begins its reorganization, there are some positions that will no longer be available to help smooth the transitions of our future international students.

International Student Advisor David Huffman is one of the few individuals who offer support to international students and help maintain their F-1 student visas and status. After the news of the reorganization, there was an announcement that the international student advisor position would unfortunately no longer continue.

“I don’t feel bad; I’m taking the opportunity to go on an adventure,” Huffman said. “We tried to convince them it was a bad idea. My position comes with a lot of knowledge of the regulations regarding these F-visa students and making sure we are maintaining their information once they get accepted.”

The International Program will still be available for the upcoming semesters, but like some other programs, it will have a few changes. Academic affairs are sure that this change will help VSU become more available to our current resources.

“As part of our regular efforts to reduce administrative costs, we will consolidate the administrative structures of the Honors College and the Office of International Programs,” said Dr. Robert T. Smith, provost and vice president for academic affairs. “We still expect to provide all of the same outstanding services in both the Honors College and in International Programs, but with greater efficiency. The resulting cost reduction will allow us to continue to focus our resources on providing the excellent education for which VSU is known.”

Written by Jasmine Hightower, Staff Reporter. Photo courtesy of Angel Davis, Copy and News Editor.