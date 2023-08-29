Campus closed Wednesday due to Hurricane Idalia

VSU campus will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30 due to Hurricane Idalia. VSU will be closed from 8 a.m. till midnight. The hurricane will pass through Valdosta from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Students living on campus have been advised to be safe and stay inside. VSU is planning on reopening on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Face-to-face classes are canceled for the entire day. Many professors will be posting and providing their content onto BlazeVIEW to keep their classes to their schedule. All campus activities will be closed for the day.

Students who utilize the dining hall will need to pick up a food bag in Palms Dining Hall today from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. or tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Palms Dining will be closed after breakfast tomorrow to ensure the safety of the staff. It will reopen on Thursday at 7 a.m.

The category 3 hurricane has powerful winds and heavy rain. It should lessen to a category 1 when it reaches Valdosta. Many people living near the storm have been advised to evacuate. The storm continued to grow stronger this morning and continues to strengthen throughout the day.

Lowndes will be a highly affected area and residents should prepare what they deem necessary by tonight. Many students living on campus have decided to evacuate. There has been no public announcement to evacuate, but students should stay safe during this storm.

For non-emergency contact, reach out to (229)-333-7816. For emergency contact, reach out to (229)-259-5555.

