One Piece makes its long-awaited live-action debut

After multiple attempts to create an accurate live-action version of a highly known anime, Netflix may have finally gotten it right with its new live-action adaptation of “One Piece” with its surprising precise shots from the original show.

“One Piece” is a highly popular and long running Japanese manga and anime series. It debuted as a manga series in 1997 and was later adapted into an anime series airing in 1999.

The show is set in a world filled with monsters, myths, and a widespread of pirates. “One Piece” tells a story of a boy named Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) who seeks to fulfill his lifelong dream of finding a hidden treasure and becoming king of the pirates.

During his journey he runs into some interesting people, Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson), and Sanji (Taz Skylar) who all soon join his crew.

Showrunners Steven Maeda and Matt Owens take on the show by mostly representing each characters back stories to build more to the plot, but one of the trickiest parts of their adaptation seemed to be trying to get the live action characters to embody the personalities of the anime characters while also trying to get them to have the same whimsy and bizarre movements in the manga.

There were many concerns over the casting of the characters during November 2021 when the cast was announced. Most fans were worried that the casting would not be well represented to Eiichiro Oda’s standard. Some were more focused on an all-Asian cast, even though the manga included diverse characters.

“I do think the live-action represented the characters perfectly, especially Buggy and Arlong.” said freshman sociology major, Xavier Harrison.

As with most live-action adaptations of animes, it always seems to be a problem with the capturing of visuals from the manga, but in this adaptation, the visuals are more heightened while still creating practical moments that makes the action come together.

“One Piece” fans can expect the same fun and thrilling feeling in the live-action that they felt in the anime, and the familiar personalities of our lovable main characters.

“My expectations for the live-action are for the show to highlight the social themes of living in a complex world with devil fruits and people with powers. Also, I hope the Japanese culture is not lost in this adaptation.” said senior political science major, Chiamaka Nwigwe.

The “One Piece” live-action adaptation is now streaming on Netflix along with the original anime.

Written by Jasmine Hightower, Entertainment Editor. Photo courtesy of Netflix.