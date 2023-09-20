“Blue Beetle”: Family is the strongest superpower

“Blue Beetle” was released in early August as the first superhero film with a Latino character as the lead.

The film follows college graduate Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) as he moves back home to Palmera City to pursue a career with his recently obtained college degree to provide a better life for his family. After being fired from his job, he receives an opportunity that would change his life forever, the power of the blue beetle.

The main antagonists of the film are Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon) who wants the scarab, the source of the blue beetle’s power. While the other antagonist is Ignacio Carapax (Raoul Max Trujillo), a henchman for Victoria Kord who does anything she asks of him.

During the second act, the film establishes the power of scarab and what it is capable of. The scarab is a source of power that can create whatever you can think of. So, he tries to take on the opposing force on his own only to fail. But he later succeeds with the help of his family.

While the film uses some generic tropes, it carries great visuals. It has some of the best C.G.I. in a superhero film this year. The scene where he receives the scarab not only does an excellent job of establishing his powers but also looks great.

The film uses the superhero formula to tell a story about family. No matter how much power one has, you cannot do everything alone.

No matter what kind of family, the most important thing is that they will always be there, even in death.

While the film carries a good message it still uses a very generic superhero formula with the villain being a replica of the main hero. The main villain had the same set of powers as the hero.

The film is directed by Angel Manuel Soto, who has directed other films such as “La Granja” and “Charm City Kings.” The film’s cast also includes George Lopez, Becky G, Bruna Marquezine, and Belissa Escobedo.

The soundtrack of the film is also amazing, it established the tone and intensity of the scenes. The licensed songs in the film were all by Latino musicians, which makes the Latin representation even more fulfilling.

Despite the film using a generic superhero formula, the elements that make the film special really do make it worthwhile.

Written by Arizona Renfroe, Spectator Reporter. Photo courtesy of MGN.