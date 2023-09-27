Editorial: Housing shortcomings are causing students stress

The Spectator has recently received information of a molding issue in residential dorm buildings.

This has become a growing concern, and many students have begun to share their similar experiences on social media.

One student had an allergic reaction to the mold, yet housing made no change.

Another student shared her experience with housing and said that they were slow to act. It wasn’t until she made another maintenance request and it was flagged as an emergency that they acted quickly.

(For more info, click here: http://www.vsuspectator.com/2023/09/22/students-left-outraged-at-alarming-mold-growth/ )

We have heard many complaints about residential dorm buildings from VSU students:

Hot water not working

Fire alarms going off at random times

Washing machines not working

We understand that things are bound to break in housing, however, we believe that these issues should be addressed quickly.

A student should not have to make continued complaints and have their maintenance request flagged as an emergency to see change.

Students deal with enough stress and their focus should be on school. Having an unreliable place to live should not be a main concern.

This editorial reflects the general opinion of The Spectator.