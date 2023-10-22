Cherie’s Picks Week of October 23

Hey fellow Blazers, welcome back to Cherie’s Picks where we highlight some interesting events on campus for the upcoming week. This edition is for the week of Oct. 23. There are multiple special events this week, like several Harry Potter themed events hosted by Reade Honors in honor of Harry Potter Month, so be sure to check those out if you happen to be a “Potterhead.”

At the start of the week, Student Diversity and Inclusion is hosting “Pink Out Festival” on Monday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Converse Square. This annual event acknowledges Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Employee Disability Awareness Month, and will provide food, information, and more.

Our first Harry Potter themed event begins on Monday, Oct. 23. Hosted by Reade Honors and located in Reade Hall, “Harry Potter Polyjuice Potion Making and Sorting Hat Quiz” will begin at 5 p.m.

The Student Life Office is hosting “Leadership Toolkit: Foster Teamwork and Collaboration” on Tuesday, Oct. 24, beginning at 6 a.m. up until 7 p.m. in The Student Union Meeting Room 3-4. This event will focus on learning the importance of teamwork and collaboration throughout your career.

Also on Tuesday, Oct. 24, is “Harry Potter Key Making” hosted by Reade Honors starting at 4 p.m. in Reade Hall. Come out and make flying keys for fun.

Campus Activities Board (CAB) is hosting “CAB Pumpkin Painting” on Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Converse Square. This DIY event will provide mini plastic pumpkins to decorate and spread Halloween spirit on campus.

On the same day, Wednesday, Oct. 25, Reade Honors will be hosting “Butterbeer and Popcorn” at 5 p.m. in Reade Hall. Students are invited to make their very own butterbeer and popcorn.

Office of Health Promotions and Wellness is hosting “The Buzz: Alcohol Awareness Fair” on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Converse Square. This event will provide information, free stuff, and activities all to spread alcohol awareness.

Wrapping up the Harry Potter celebrations, Reade Honors is hosting “Wand Making” on Thursday, Oct. 26, where students will be able to create their very own wand. This will be held in Reade Hall beginning at 4 p.m.

Finishing off the school week on Friday, Oct. 27, is “VSU CRU Game Night” hosted by VSU CRU in The Student Union Theater from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. It will include a variety of games from card games to Halloween games, and the event will also be providing pizza, drinks and Halloween candy.

Written by Cherie Simmons, Web Editor.