Blazers look to tame Wolves in regular season finale

VSU’s women’s soccer team (8-5-1) looks to take down their bitter rival, West Georgia (6-6-3), in their final matchup as conference foes on Friday, Oct. 27.

With the Wolves making the jump to NCAA Division 1 Athletics next season, this will be the final time for the foreseeable future that both schools will matchup in soccer.

On top of it being the final potential matchup, both the Blazers and Wolves are fighting for playoff and tournament seeding.

According to VSU Head Soccer Coach, Stephen Andrew, this is a big game for his team.

“Obviously, it’s a big game for both schools,” said Andrews. “When there is a chance to host a playoff game, and this probably being the last time we play them as well, you really want to win this game.”

As far as game preparation goes, VSU goalie Claire Timberlake says the Blazers have what it takes to bring home the victory.

“Our mindset is that we belong in this position,” said Timberlake. “We have the potential to dominate the game, if we play our style of soccer.”

Since losing to West Georgia last season, the Blazers have turned things around this season after doubling their win total from the previous season with still one more regular season match.

According to VSU forward Molly Wooldridge, this turnaround is due to a combination of mindset and team culture.

“It’s all about mindset, and playing together as a team,” said Wooldridge. “If we stick to what we do best, we should have success.”

The Blazers and Wolves will kick off for one final time in Carrollton at 5pm on Friday.

