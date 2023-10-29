Cherie’s Picks Week of October 30

Hey fellow Blazers, welcome to another week of Cherie’s Picks where we highlight some interesting events on campus for the upcoming week. This edition is for the week of Oct. 30. Don’t forget that this week is registration week, so be sure you are all set to register for classes for the Spring and Summer semesters.

To start out the week, Odradek Literary Journal is hosting “Odradek Horror Workshop” on Monday, Oct. 30, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in West Hall 2107. This new event consists of creating spooky stories while enjoying trick or treats and is a great pick for a spine-chilling Halloween eve.

In addition, The Honors Student Association is hosting a “Spooky Game Night” on Oct. 30, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Students are encouraged to come participate in Halloween related games for a fun fright.

Habitat for Humanity is hosting “Habitat for Humanity Community Service- Trunk or Treat” on Tuesday, Oct. 31, beginning at 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at 809 Tillman St, Hahira, Ga. If you are willing to take a little drive you can participate for community service hours if you are a member, otherwise you can go and trick or treat to embrace the Halloween spirit.

Also this Tuesday, Oct. 31, ENACTUS is hosting “Jason Tag” from 6 p.m. until 8:45 p.m. in Converse Square. Free Halloween candy will be given out but if you are brave enough you can pay a $2 fee to try and tag Jason Voorhees for a chance at a prize.

Latin American Students Association is hosting their annual “Dia De Los Muertos” on Wednesday, Nov. 1, from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Palms Quad. This event hopes to spread awareness and celebrate one of Latin America’s biggest traditions and celebrations. Come out to enjoy a fun evening with various activities and delicious food.

TriBeta is hosting “Student Panel” on Thursday, Nov. 2, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Bailey Science Room 1024. This event will allow students to interact with a student panel made up of seniors here at VSU who will be prepared to answer questions and talk about experiences.

Finishing off the school week this Friday, Nov. 3, is “HAM HUNT” hosted by Amateur Radio Club on Bailey Front Lawn from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. End the week by participating in a game of hide and seek in the dark but enhanced with radios.

Written by Cherie Simmons, Web Editor.