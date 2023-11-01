SGA holds vigil for Brianna Long

SGA held a candlelight vigil on the VSU front lawn on Nov. 1 to remember a VSU student’s death where family, friends and community came together.

Brianna Long was a senior and dental hygiene major. With only one semester left until graduation, VSU will be presenting her family with her bachelor’s degree in May.

Long died unexpectedly early Sunday morning on Oct. 29 during her closing shift at The Pier. According to the GBI investigation statement, there was a shooting outside the bar, and another coworker was shot, but was not fatal.

Long was described by family and friends as a “light.” Her Instagram bio was “be the light” and she lived by that every day.

“She always wanted people to be the light and she was so loving, caring and optimistic,” said her aunt Morgan Long. “She loved everybody and gave everybody a chance. We would always describe her as our sunshine.”

Makayla Bell, a VSU senior and nursing major, worked with Long at The Pier and shared her love for her friend.

“She was a bright light who would let nothing turn her down,” said Bell. “She would find the light in everything, you could be like, ‘I failed a test today’ and she would be like, ‘No, well you studied 3 hours for it.”

Long was incredibly optimistic and the light from her spirit continued to shine throughout the night.

The community came together to remember her beautiful life and sign cards to give to her family and friends.

Dr. Vince Miller, vice president of enrollment and student affairs, spoke at the vigil to share his condolences.

“It’s a celebration of life; who she was, what she accomplished and what she gave us,” said Dr. Miller.

Written by Jenna Arnold, News Editor. Photos by Jenna Arnold.