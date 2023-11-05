Cherie’s Picks Week of November 6

Hey fellow Blazers, welcome to another week of Cherie’s Picks where we highlight some interesting events on campus for the upcoming week. This week is slow paced in terms of events happening on campus, but that does not mean there are none to suggest!

To start out the week, Volunteer Services is hosting “Ethics Week: Pack Up Haven Donations” on Monday Nov. 6 up until Nov. 10 from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. with no specific location, so keep an eye out. Start your week off right by volunteering to pack up various items to be delivered to The Haven with the opportunity to earn 3 service hours.

The Department of Music is hosting “Student Jazz Combo” on Tuesday Nov. 7 beginning at 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Whitehead Auditorium. Come stop by and listen to these students showcase their talent.

Odum Library is hosting their “Bring Your Own Book Club” on Wednesday Nov. 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Odum Library Rooms 1470 and 1480. If you are into reading and have time, stop by to enjoy socializing with fellow readers with the opportunity to join a game-based discussion about your current read as well as some silent reading time. Be sure to bring your book!

The Department of Music is hosting “Brass Ensemble” on Thursday Nov. 9 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Whitehead Auditorium. Take a moment to come out and listen to the Brass Ensemble and enjoy an evening of music.

With our last home game of the season this weekend, be sure to come out and support our football team. Before the game, Student Life Office will be hosting their “Blazer Tailgate” from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 11 and will offer food, music, and games. Then come out to the game at our very own Bazemore-Hyder Stadium for “VSU Football vs. West Georgia” beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Written by Cherie Simmons, Web Editor.