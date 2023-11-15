Investigation continues into shooting death of VSU student

Law enforcement is actively investigating last month’s fatal shooting of a VSU student outside of a bar in Remerton.

Brianna Long, a bartender at The Pier, was shot at about 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 29 after the establishment had closed and employees finished closing duties. Long died later at the South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta.

Jamy Steinberg, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation special agent assigned to the case, said that the GBI is continuing the search to find the person who committed the crime.

“We are still investigating this case along with the Remerton Police,” said Steinberg. “We are processing evidence, continuing to identify any new leads that will lead to an arrest.”

According to a GBI release, there was likely an altercation outside the bar that led to the fatality. Many individuals were outside of the bar during the shooting, and many vehicles were hit with gunfire.

Long was a senior and a dental hygiene major who was scheduled to graduate in May. VSU announced it will award an honorary bachelor’s degree to Long’s family at the May commencement ceremonies.

The GBI is still looking for any new evidence in order to lead to an arrest.

“We have not made any arrests at this time, and there have been no arrest warrants issued for anyone,” said Steinberg.

The Pier released a post on Instagram on Oct. 31 announcing an indefinite closure in the wake of the incident.

The Remerton Police and the GBI are looking for individuals who have information to interview and asks that anybody with knowledge of the crime contact either department.

The case is still active and ongoing. If you have any information, call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 1-(800)-597-TIPS(8477) or visit at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

Written by Jenna Arnold, News Editor. Photos courtesy of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.