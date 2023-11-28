No Nightmares Here: Divine Modeling Troupe is a Dream Come True

The Divine Modeling Troupe left heads turning in their stunning show on November 16, titled “Dreams and Nightmares.” The runway show served not only as a display of talent, but as the finale to their sixth season of Next Top Model.

The final show of Next Top Model was used as a final challenge of three. Prior to this show, models endured a flash mob and posed for a photoshoot themed for the Garden of Eden.

The show sold over 200 tickets, and with a full house, the models gave all participants a spectacular show.

“[The events] were amazing, I enjoyed every single one of them,” said Breon Murray, Season 6 winner.

The show was split into two separate themes, with two different aesthetics. The first, “Nightmares,” was inspired by alternative fashion. Looks featured darker colors, varying textures such as leather, lace, and fishnets, and props like guitars, faux weapons, and chains.

The first theme was bold and often shocking, and audiences praised it for its edgy and unabashedly striking styling and walks.

The second portion of the show, “Dreams,” was elegant and ethereal, based around the imagery of goddesses and angels. Looks featured light color schemes such as white and gold, flowy silhouettes, and accessories such as gold, pearls, and angel wing motifs.

The second theme was breathtaking in its angelic style, and solidified the troupe’s name as Divine.

Written by Bailey Wilson, Campus Life Editor. Photo courtesy of Divine Modeling Troupe.