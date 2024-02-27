Grace Café: “It’s not cheap, it’s free!”

With so many things happening on campus it’s always a struggle to decide where your time would be best spent – especially if you are looking to be somewhere that offers meaningful connections and opportunities to make a positive impact while in college.

Fortunately, the Christ Episcopal Church’s College Ministry Grace Café, located at 1515 North Patterson St, is a welcoming haven of fellowship, prayer, and service that’s perfect for students seeking exactly that.

As per the Ministry’s mission statement, “Grace Cafe is intended to be a Christ-centered space for vocational and college students that demonstrates the grace of God through food, fellowship, and ministry.”

This is all demonstrated through the litany of things offered to students by the Café. This includes free pantry items, coffee, drinks, snacks, and pastries for all visitors. As well as free parking for students for the entire semester.

Other means of fellowship provided include an open invitation to their legendary Thursday night dinners that provides an atmosphere of shared camaraderie and delicious meals prepared by dedicated members of Christ Church.

Loutit Hall’s tight-knit community of interns all have wonderful personalities and are tremendously helpful. If you are interested in becoming part of their dynamic team of college ministry interns, there are currently positions available offering off-campus housing in the heart of Christ Episcopal Church. In exchange for this comfortable accommodation, interns will contribute approximately 20 hours per week to various enriching activities within the ministry.

Beyond working the Cafe and dinners, interns will have the chance to engage in various areas of ministry, lending their talents and passion to initiatives that matter.

Grace Café cherishes diversity and inclusivity and invites all students, regardless of faith background, to participate in worship, community activities, and events.

Their doors are open, and they believe in the strength that comes from the sharing of perspectives and experiences.

Written by Javan Flowers, Staff Reporter. Photo Courtesy of Javan Flowers.