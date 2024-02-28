Anticipated Albums to Eagerly Await in 2024

The music scene for 2024 is already starting with a bang as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Normani announced their new upcoming albums.

Taylor Swift was the first to shock everyone with her announcement of her album after she won album of the year at the 66 Grammy awards on Feb. 6. Her album will be called “The Tortured Poets Department.” Not soon after, Swift dropped the track list for the album which will feature 16 songs and one bonus track.

Some of the song titles include, “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can),” “But Daddy I Love Him,” and “I Can Do It with A Broken Heart.” Due to the song titles, fans have speculated that the album will be centered around Taylor’s breakup with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Taylor sort of cleared the air by informing fans that she had been working on the album for at least two years and she and Alwyn broke their relationship off in 2023.

“I’ve been working on Tortured Poets since right after I turned in Midnights,” said Swift during her speech at the Grammys.

Some fans were expecting another version of the Reputation album, since she seemed to be rerecording all her old songs.

Graduate student Jazmine Fini said, “I’m glad she is doing another album. I prefer a new one than her just redoing her old songs, they still sound the same to me anyway.”

Fans can expect “The Tortured Poets Department” to be released on April 19.

Next on the list is Beyoncé’s “Act II” of the “Renaissance” album which she announced during the 58 Super Bowl on Feb. 11. Fans noticed during the Grammys that Queen B changed her look to a more western style and did not fully understand why.

Now we know that Beyoncé is going into a different genre: country music.

“I think it’s interesting that she decided to produce country music later in her career. You don’t really hear too much about black country artists so it’s definitely a change,” said junior communication arts major Zaria Profit.

So far, Beyoncé has already put out two singles from the album titled, “16 Carriages,” and “Texas Hold Em.” Although this album has a new sound, Beyoncé is not exactly new to the Southern tune.

“I’m not a huge fan of “Texas Hold Em” but I do really like “16 Carriages,” said junior nursing major Ahmira Johnson.

The singer was born and raised in Houston, Texas and never forgot her roots. In 2016, she performed at the Country Music Awards along with The Chicks and received a lot of negative reactions claiming that it was too “liberal.” Beyoncé also released a country-like song for her album “Lemonade.”

Although some people disapprove of the new country sound, other artists have shown their love and support for it. “I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” said legendary country singer Dolly Parton.

There has also been speculation about an “Act III” after “Act II,” representing that the Renaissance album will have three parts. For now, “Act II” will be released on March 29.

The last album to be anticipated is Normani’s’ first debut solo album, “Dopamine.”

After almost six years of releasing only singles and battling with her management, Normani finally announced her first album on Feb. 21.

Normani is best known for her time in the pop girl group, Fifth Harmony. After their indefinite hiatus in 2018, Normani released singles such as “Motivation,” “Wild Side,” “Diamonds,” “Bad to You,” “Fair,” and “New to You,” in the following years.

The singer split with her manager Brandon Silverstein of S10 Entertainment back in 2023 and signed with Brandon Creed who oversees the careers of artists such as Coco Jones, Charlie XCX and Troye Sivan.

The singer also recently took a break from music after her parents were diagnosed with a sickness and spent most of her time looking after them.

There is no information about the content of the album or an official release date, but fans can expect the album to be released sometime this year.

Written by Jasmine Hightower, Entertainment Editor and Teonna Masten-Benton, Staff Reporter. Photo courtesy of MGN