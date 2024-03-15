Celebrating Young Artists: Youth Art Showcase at the Annette Howell Turner Center

On Sunday, Feb.25, The Annette Howell Turner Center held its opening reception for their newest exhibition: Youth Art Month.

Youth art month is widely known throughout the United States, it celebrates and emphasizes the art education for children. Schools, art museums and other programs typically host exhibitions and events to showcase the creativity of the youth and encourage the public to support art programs.

The exhibition consists of art created by talented students from the surrounding schools in Georgia ranging from elementary through high school.

Angelina Crespo, Suwannee High School, 11 grade, Tin Heart.

Katelyn Niewoonder, 12 grade, Lowndes High School, Mafia Hog.

Camryn Williamson, 11th grade, Peach County High School, Sunset over Bridge.

Quitman Elementary Students: Dadra Gibson )3rd grade), Kynsley Haliburton (3rd grade), Trinidy Norris (3rd grade), Vallerie Pate (3rd grade), Isabella Petty (3rd grade), Kendyl Reid (3rd grade), Allison Jurado Chavez (4th grade), Delia Aguilar Hernandez (4th grade), Joanna Tovar-Chavez (5th grade), Ceramic Donut.

Collaborative Piece: Hannah Lamb (Sr.), Abby Silva- Plasencia (Sr.), Theresa Pham (Sr.), Brooklyn McEachin (Sr.), Valerie Lopez (Fr.), and Brittney Villeda (So), Jeff Davis High School, You Look Like a Snack.

Savannah Dampler, 11th grade, Berrien High School, Overflow.

Ada Brown, 11th grade, Valdosta High School, Different Time Same Song.

.

Alaina Corbin, Pine Grove Middle School.

The exhibition is currently available for viewing until March 20.

Written by Jasmine Hightower, Entertainment Editor. Photos by Jasmine Hightower.