Editorial: Adel seeks support from VSU community

Last weekend Georgia was hit by an enormous storm system that produced dozens of tornadoes, leaving destruction in its path. The storm claimed 15 lives in Georgia and left more homeless, according to Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.

Though the storm has passed, the devastation remains. According to The Weather Channel, authorities hope that the current death toll is the final number. However, there are still missing persons, such as 2-year-old Detrez Green, who slipped away from his mother during the storm.

According to GEMHSA, Gov. Nathan Deal stated Atkinson, Baker, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Crisp, Dougherty, Lowndes, Mitchell, Thomas, Turner, Wilcox and Worth county are in a state of emergency until Jan. 20.

These are times when communities must pull together. The government and large organizations, such as the American Red Cross, step in to help, but neighbors, friends and volunteers can make an enormous impact as well.

Multiple tornado relief funds have begun on Facebook. If finances are an issue, many places are accepting clothing and toy donations. Check the closet or the toy box. If something has been sitting for months, donate it to the victims who lost everything.

If there is nothing material to donate, try donating time. The counties devastated by the storm don’t just need clothes and food; they need help cleaning up and organizing incoming donations.