A review of Mama’s Best

Written by Eboni Register, Staff Writer

Valdosta State students gathered on Feb. 20 in support of Black History Month by attending Mama’s Best Cook Off & Neo-Soul Concert.

Mama’s Best Cook Off & Neo-Soul Concert is an event hosted by the Theta Tau Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated to showcase multiple dishes and deserts based on traditional soul food or other dishes that hit close to home.

Among the food students and organizations prepared for Mama’s Best were Ghanaian salmon stew, Cajun pasta, yams and chicken, short ribs with macaroni and cheese, sweet and sour chicken tacos, macaroni casserole and chicken cordon bleu. Attendees were able to eat a plethora of cuisines, while listening to soulful 90s tunes.

As the evening progressed and the dishes depleted, attendees cast votes on Crowd Favorite. The four judges, Alyssa Payne, Kennedy Robinson, Victoria Crowder and Sidney Steele, also evaluated food on presentation and taste to decide Best Dish.

While ballots were counted, performers took the stage, creating a concert atmosphere, starting with show opener Nyah Beckhom singing her own rendition of the song “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” Following, saxophonist Breanne Walker brought the crowd to a “So Beautiful,” serene standing. Later in the evening, poet Dominic Ligon reminisced over Mama’s Best and transitioned to a poem recognizing and showing respect to Black History Month.

Totaling the votes and wrapping up performances, it was announced that Habitat 4 Humanity won Crowd Favorite, and R.O.Y.A.L.S took

home the title of Best Dish. The participating organizations and crowd joined in a celebratory electric-slide, as the evening came to a close.