Hamilton signs with Dodgers

Above: Blazers pitcher, Austin Hamilton, who led the the Gulf South Conference in strikeouts with 103. Photo courtesy of Valdosta State University.

Written by Juston Lewis, Sports Editor.

VSU Baseball’s Austin Hamilton is heading west after signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The left-handed pitcher joined the organization as an undrafted free-agent on Wednesday.

Hamilton appeared in 17 games for the Blazers averaging about five innings pitched per appearance. He had a 5-6 record and had a 4.08 ERA.

Hamilton led the Blazers and conference in strikeouts this year, sitting down 103 batters. That mark was good enough to bolster the Blazers pitching staff to a conference best 460 strikeouts on the season.

Hamilton had a star performance against North Alabama on April 30 to cap off the regular season. He struck out 10 batters and allowed two runs through seven innings pitched, completing a weekend sweep of the Lions.

Hamilton joined Donatello Brown, Jamar Simpkins, Kenny Moore and Blake Justice as the latest VSU student-athletes to make their respective transitions to the pros.

Hamilton also joins Hayden Jones, Dominic DeMasi, Brandon Decker, Brandon Graves and Matt Costello as baseball players that have either been signed or drafted from VSU in the last decade.