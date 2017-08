IMG_3637 IMGP4126 IMG_3648 IMGP4127 IMGP4138 DSC05523 IMG_3644 IMGP4135 job fair

Photos by Monique Petition and Taylor Sutherland

With students back on campus and Fall Explosion is officially in full swing. Students participated in a part-time job fair, Greek-life events on Palms Quad, a special Dine with the Blazers event and so much more. Check out these photos showcasing campus life here at Valdosta State.