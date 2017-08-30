Here’s what students can do to help Harvey victims

This past weekend Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas and destroyed major cities such as Houston. Now the citizens are looking for relief, something VSU can help with.

Here are some charities to donate to:

American Red Cross: Students can visit their website or conveniently text the word “Harvey” to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Apple is also allowing users to donate to the organization through the iTunes and app store. Click here for their site.

Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund: After the Hurricane happened, the fund was created by Houston Mayor, Sylvester Turner to be tax-deductible monetary donations. It is housed at the nonprofit group, Greater Houston Community Foundation. The minimum donation is $10. Click here to donate.

Salvation Army: As always, students can donate to the Salvation Army to help those in need as well as those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Click here to donate to their organization.

Houston Food Bank: This local organization helps to provide meals to citizens in emergencies year-round. To donate to the Houston Food Bank click here.

Direct Relief: This organization sends emergency health supplies to those in need also to Hurricane affected areas. Click here to donate to Direct Relief.

Islamic Relief USA: This national group funds a variety of disaster relief and emergency response efforts in Houston. Click here to donate.

Airbnb: This company has launched a site that coordinates people who are looking for shelter to people who can offer shelter. Airbnb is waiving fees for people who check-in before Sep. 1. More information here.

Heart to Heart International: This group sends a response team to areas of disaster and provides water, supplies, and health and hygiene kits to the people there. Click here to donate.

All information has been provided by Chron, an online news source.

Written by Bryce Ethridge, News Editor. Photos courtesy of Google and American Red Cross.

