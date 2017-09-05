Don’t ‘weight’ to try these fitness classes

Zumba

Everyone’s initial assumption about Zumba is that it requires a minimal amount of energy. But it’s not easier than most workouts. Although Zumba was created to make working out more fun for participants, that doesn’t mean you won’t break a sweat. According to the Zumba website, the classes are set up to combine all elements of fitness such as cardio, muscle conditioning, balance and flexibility. During Zumba class, you are constantly moving around, dipping into low squats, grinding your hips and moving your arms. You spend the majority of class time mimicking a multitude of choreographed dance moves set to 2-3 minute, high tempo songs. There are a variety of genres ranging from hip-hop to mambo. According to the Huffington Post, Zumba classes are great for calorie burning, toning and stress relief. The rec center holds Zumba classes every Monday and Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Step Up

If you’re looking for an intense cardio workout that incorporates your entire body, look no further than a step class. Despite what the name suggests, you won’t be aimlessly stepping up and down. Some step classes are slightly fast paced, while others are more beginner friendly. A step class normally consists of different combinations of upper body, lower body and core exercises all while stepping onto a raised step board and listening to music. According to Livestrong, step up classes are beneficial to your health because the aerobic exercise helps the lungs and heart function better as well as helping to avoid lung disease, joint pain, heart disease and obesity. Step classes are also good for toning up the glutes and thighs. The rec holds a step up class every Sunday at 7 p.m.

Spin

Spinning is another way to achieve a cardio workout. The majority of the workout is focused on the lower body. Normally, spin classes require participants to spin at high speed intervals on a stationary bike. Some instructors may incorporate music, meditation and motivational sayings into their classes. This helps build energy and makes the workout more enjoyable. According to SpinlifeSpinning.com, spinning trains your cardiovascular muscles, builds endurance and helps to better control your breathing. The spin class offered at the rec center is in high energy and calorie burning. The rec also offers sunrise spin and spin fit classes in addition to the regular class. The sunrise spin class is held every Wednesday 7 a.m., the spin fit class is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. and regular spin classes are held Tuesdays at 5 p.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m.

Story and Photo by Jada Dukes, Staff Writer.

