Student Judicial Council looking for applicants

All VSU students received an email from student affairs soliciting an application for a spot on the Student Judicial Council on Wednesday night.

The Judicial Council is a mandated group of students who are appointed by current members of the council and the Assistant Dean of Students, Sherolyn Hopkins. The council is composed of 11 students who represent the voice of the student body.

The council hears and recommends sanctions for any pending violations of the Student Code of Conduct. According to the Student Conduct office website, justices of the council are there to promote and maintain a conductive learning environment on campus in accordance to student conduct policies and procedures described in the student handbook.

The email directs students to an online application, where they are instructed to fill out a series of questions describing themselves and their interest in the position. According to the application, students in this council are held to the highest standards and must adhere to the strict code of ethics provided by the Student Code of Conduct.

Candidates must have a minimum GPA of 2.5 and a clear judicial record. Outstanding character and possession of high ethical standards is encouraged for all applicants. Due to a conflict of interest, justices cannot serve in the legislative or executive branch of SGA.

Students must be available on Fridays during the academic school year in order to attend scheduled meetings and hearings. Applications are now being accepted on the Student Conduct website.

The email does not say how many vacancies there are on the council, nor when the deadline for the application is due to be accepted. Stay tuned for more information.

Story by Alex Dunn, Campus Life editor.

