Valdosta: Where’s the water?

As of Wednesday night, panic and evacuation measures have led to a shortage of water in Valdosta stores. Hurricane Irma made landfall Wednesday morning, and residents of Florida and Georgia are taking precaution by stocking up on essentials such as water and gas. If you want to know which retail outlets, gas stations or grocery stores have water, here is a list of availability at this time:

Piggly Wiggly, 213 Bemiss Rd.: The store is currently out of cases of bottled water and will not have any available until Thursday, Sept. 7

Publix Supermarket at Baytree Village, 1741 Gornto Rd.: The store is currently out of cases of bottled water, and it might receive more on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Walmart, 340 Norman Dr.: The store is currently out of cases of bottled water and does not know when the next shipment of water will come in.

Save-a-Lot, 808 Madison Hwy: The store is currently out of cases of bottled water, and it will not have any available until the Thursday, Sept. 7.

Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market, 4196 Bemiss Rd: The store is currently out of cases of bottled water, and it will not receive more until Friday, Sept. 8.

Wal-Mart Supercenter, 3274 Inner Perimeter Rd: The store is currently out of cases of bottled water, and it will not receive any until tonight Wednesday, Sept. 6 or tomorrow Thursday, Sept. 7.

Publix Supermarket, 330 Inner Perimeter Rd.: The store said they currently have cases of bottled water, but it does not know when it will run out due to a rush of buyers.

Harvey’s Supermarket, 75 S Valdosta Rd, Lakeland: The store currently has individual waters and 6 pack waters.

Dollar General, 1001 Baytree Rd.: The store is currently out of cases of bottled water and will not have any available until Thursday, Sept. 7 at 8 a.m.

Winn-Dixie, 3200 N Ashley St.: The store is currently out of cases of bottled water, and it will not have any available until Thursday, Sept. 7.

Mr B’s IGA, 1405 N Lee St.: The store currently has a few individual water bottles, 1-liter bottles and 6 pack cases of water.

Stans Quality Meats, 1300 W Hill Ave: The store is currently out of cases of bottled water, and it will not have any until the morning of Thursday, Sept. 7.

Dollar Tree, 1801 Norman Dr.: The store is currently out of cases of bottled water and will not have any available until the morning of Friday, Sept. 8.

Target, 1815 Norman Dr.: The store currently only has Lifewater for $11.88 for a 12 pack.

Winn-Dixie, 1105 Madison Hwy: The store is currently out of cases of bottled water, and it will not know if any water will be on their shipment the morning of Thursday, Sept. 7.

Dollar General, 2107 Bemiss Rd.: The store is currently out of cases of bottled water and does not know when they will get another shipment of water into the store.

Dollar General, 810 Madison Hwy.: The store is currently out of cases of bottled water and will probably have more available on Friday, Sept. 8.

Walgreens, 1800 Baytree Rd.: The store is currently out of cases of bottled water and will not have any available until Thursday, Sept. 7 and Saturday, Sept. 9.

Walgreens, 2815 North Ashley St.: The store is currently out of cases of bottled water and does not know when it will receive its next delivery of water.

Dollar General, 3305 N Valdosta Rd.: A store employee said that the Dollar Generals will not have cases of bottled water for a couple of weeks because their warehouse has also ran out of water too.

Winn-Dixie, 4036 Bemiss Rd.: The store is currently out of cases of bottled water, and it will not have any available until the Thursday, Sept. 7.

Dollar Tree, 3628 Baytree Rd.: The store currently has only individual water and will receive its next delivery of water on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Sam’s Club, 450 Norman Dr.: The store is currently out of cases of bottled water and will not have any available until Thursday, Sept. 7.

Flash Foods, 1800 N Ashley St.: The gas station is currently out of cases of bottled water and will not have any available until Wednesday, Sept. 6 tonight.

Flash Foods, 1720 Gornto Rd.: The gas station is currently out of cases of bottled water but is selling gallons of water. The store said it is possible that it will receive cases of bottled water on Friday, Sept. 8.

Flash Foods, 1201 St Augustine Rd.: The gas station is currently out of cases of bottled water and will not have any available until Friday, Sept. 8.

Flash Foods, 511 St Augustine Rd.: The gas station is currently out of cases of bottled water and will not have any available until Friday, Sept. 8.

Flash Foods, 3480 Bemiss Rd.: The gas station is currently out of cases of bottled water and will not have any available until Friday, Sept. 8.

Flash Foods, 1266 Lakes Blvd Lake Park: The gas station is currently out of cases of bottled water and will not have any available until Friday, Sept. 8.

Empty shelves that ordinarily housed bottles of water sit vacant at Walmart on Wednesday evening.

Story by Darla Dunning. Photos by Seth Willard.