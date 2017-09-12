VSU stands tall after Irma

20170911_174706[1] 20170911_173308[1] 20170911_172539[1] 20170911_165937[1] 20170911_165857[1] 20170911_174616[1] 20170911_173805[1] 20170911_173114[1] 20170911_164607[1] 20170911_173421[1] 20170911_172530[1] 20170911_155641[1] 20170911_164232[1] 20170911_155249[1] 20170911_174508[1] 20170911_172007[1] 20170911_172940[1] 20170911_153555[1] 20170911_175815[1] Valdosta State University, Georgia

Hurricane Irma hit VSU lightly compared to cities in Florida, but that does not mean that it is not without damages.

Throughout campus, trees have fallen and debris has filled sidewalks. Streets like North Oak St. and North Patterson St. have multiple stoplights out.

Many of the fallen trees have not affected anything directly on campus but it has affected some streets. A fallen tree has knocked power lines down in front of the fine arts building and across from the business administration building.

The Gates has also been affected by Irma and currently has cautioned entrances on Baytree Dr. A fallen tree has knocked out power lines which also knocked out the power.

Due to damages around campus, VSU is cancelling classes until Wednesday, Sept. 13, one more day than previously stated. Classes will resume Thursday but staff must report to work on Wednesday.

Odum Library, the student union, and the student recreation center are opening up starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Palms dining hall is staying open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and all other dining services will resume their regular hours.

Professors throughout the university already had to reorganize their syllabus schedules but now have to adjust for another day.

VSU is currently monitoring Hurricane Jose and will provide updates as they come. Any activities scheduled for the week will continue on schedule, which includes Parents weekend and the football game.

The City of Valdosta is currently working on moving and disposing of the fallen trees so that roads can open up again. Various power companies are still working on getting power around the city.

Story and photos by Bryce Ethridge, News Editor.

For more news stories, look here.