VSU gets students ready for success

This year, VSU is starting up the Blazer Ready program once again to prepare students and alumni for life after college.

The Blazer Ready program is a series of workshops designed to help develop professionalism and gain confidence in pursuing career goals. Students learn different skills depending on the workshop.

VSU is offering eight workshops for the fall and spring semesters. Those who attend a majority of the workshops are receiving an award for their attendance.

“We provided an incentive for students who attend five of eight workshops throughout the academic year to earn a certificate and be recognized at the spring student awards ceremony,” Tiffany Soma, career counselor, said.

The first workshop of fall semester was on Thursday, Aug. 31. This workshop addressed creating a captivating resume to land an interview.

The Coordinating Professional Interview Attire workshop is on Thursday, Sept. 28. It will teach students the importance of appearance in job interviews. The workshop is including a fashion show to give students an insight into the best professional attire.

The Conducting Effective Interviews workshop is on Thursday, Oct. 12. It will teach students the three things they need to know in order to answer any interview question and how to make a lasting impression.

The Conveying Professionalism in the Workplace workshop is on Thursday, Nov. 30 and will teach students how to behave professionally in the workplace.

“I believe that these workshops can be very beneficial for students because it is things they will have to know in order to get the dream job of their choosing later on,” Steven Kitchen, freshman, said.

There are also several spring semester workshops available that all students are welcome to attend.

“We are also partnered with Career Opportunities, LCOBA Career Strategies Center, Housing and Residence Life, SHARE in Africa, and Sigma Lambda Beta for the Blazer Ready Program,” Soma said.

These workshops will take place at the Student Union in meeting room one from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the scheduled dates.

Students may register for the Blazer Ready program on Blazer Briefcase. However, there are limited seats available. Students should register early for workshops they would like to attend.

Written by Callie Pirkle. Photos courtesy of VSU and Tiffany Soma.

