Some Valdosta residents remain in the dark

Georgia Power has stated that over 1,000 customers in the Valdosta do not have power at this time.

On the Georgia Power Outage Map, 68 areas do not have power at this time which is affecting 1,433 of its customers.

Eighty customers do not have power within the area of West Alden Avenue, Cherokee Avenue and Garland Place. Georgia Power is still re-evaluating the conditions in this area.

190 customers do not have power within the area of Dellwood Drive, Pineridge Drive, Azalea Circle and Brighton Place. Georgia Power is assessing the conditions in the area. In the green area of Lakeview Drive, 31 customers are affected with power outages.

Severe weather has also caused power outages around the areas of Mill Pond Road, Canna Drive and Berkley Road. Georgia Power is assessing these conditions. In the green area between Mack Drive and Terrace Blvd, 25 customers do not have power.

In the area of Old Hudson Street, Cumming Street, Lake Park Road and Bunche Drive, 187 customers have power outages. Georgia Power is assessing the conditions at this time. In the middle of Reed Street and Carver Street, 116 customers are affected by the power outages. Georgia Power is assessing the conditions.

