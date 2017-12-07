2018 Hall of Fame class announced

The 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame Class has been announced. The official ceremony will be held on January 20, 2018 at 10 a.m. in the Student Union Ballrooms.

The class will consist of:

Ken Ferrell, Contributer, 1968-99

2012 Softball National Championship Team

Andreas Boberg, Golf, 1996-99

Christian Hansen, Men’s Tennis, 2010-12

Sonya Harper, Softball, 1995-98

Ramon Allen, Football, 1988-91

Dennis Fike, Men’s Basketball/Baseball, 1962-66

Ivey Hubbard, Men’s Basketball, 1979-83

This will be the 22nd class that is inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame. All guest are invited to come to the Men’s and Women’s Basketball games later in the day against West Georgia. Women tip off at 2 p.m. and the Men’s game will follow at 4 p.m.

Written by Juston Lewis, Sports Editor. Photo courtesy of VSU Atheletics.

