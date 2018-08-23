Preview: Stacey Abrams comes to VSU

As you read this, Stacey Abrams, Democratic nominee for governor of Georgia, is in route to VSU for a town hall style Q&A which is open to all students.

The event, hosted by the Young Democrats of VSU, occurs on Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of Powell Hall. Her plan is to share her “Jobs for Georgia” plan with all of VSU.

Matthew Banks, president of the Young Democrats of VSU, said the event will include remarks by the Democratic nominee in an open environment.

“Abrams will outline her committed to rural job creation and small business investment for the benefit of all Georgians,” Banks said in a Aug. 22 press release.

Abrams is currently facing Republican Gubernatorial Nominee, Brian Kemp, but is still on track to becoming the first Black person and woman in the governor’s seat.

The former seven-year minority leader in the Georgia State House of Representatives is originally from Gulfport, Mississippi, but attended DeKalb County Schools even graduating from Avondale High School.

Abrams graduated from Spellman College with a bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies in 1995, and she then earned her master’s in public affairs from the University of Texas at Austin’s LBL School of Public Affairs in 1998. She finally earned her Juris Doctor in 1999 from Yale Law School.

According to her website, as governor, she plans to create in-state jobs by expanding access to capital through a $10 million investment in small business financing programs thus producing 22,000 new apprentices by 2022; however, this is but a fraction of her plan.

Students can learn more about her plan at this evening’s event. For more information, contact Matthew Banks at matbanks@valdosta.edu.

Written by Bryce Ethridge, News Editor.

