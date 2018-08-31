Column: Most Valuable Blazer

Josh: After plenty of pondering, I’ve decided that my pick for Most Valuable Blazer this year will be VSU Shooting Guard Beau Justice. Throughout his career at VSU, Justice has improved year after year and is coming off a sensational junior season.

The thing about my pick is that I don’t have to do much reasoning—just look at his body of work.

Justice put up 20 points per game last year and even led the team in assists with 3.5 dimes per game. He’s proven that he’s not just a shooter but a sniper. Justice shot 47 percent from the field while shooting over 40 percent from downtown. He’s also an ATM at the free throw line, making 90 percent of his 145 attempts.

Justice made Blazer history last year as just the second player ever to score 1,000 points in two seasons or less and took home multiple accolades at the end of the Blazers’ 26-5 season.

He was honored as the GSC Player of the Year, NABC D2 All-American and D2CCA South Region Player of the Year. The Blazers’ team captain also attained academic awards in the GSC for his second straight year.

Justice finished third in scoring throughout the league last year and led the Blazers to the No. 1 seed in the conference, but his senior season may be his most electrifying season yet.

There’s no doubt that expectations are high for both Justice and the team. It’ll be interesting to watch them this season.

Prince: No knock against Beau Justice. He is an excellent and vital piece to the Blazer basketball offense, but I choose his backcourt-mate Senior Winston Morgan.

The Manchester, Connecticut native is the record holder for the most three-pointers made in a single season with 106, a record he set last season.

Furthermore, he is the only player in Blazer basketball history to pass the century mark for three-pointers made.

He led the Gulf South Conference in three-point percentage with nearly 44 percent.

When the ball is not in his hands, his teammates make finding him an imperative, especially in transition. Transition threes are risky plays but Morgan shoots at such an efficient rate that Head Coach Mike Helfer can do nothing but cheer his point guard on.

Morgan is also a willing passer. Although the 3.2 average does not show much for it, he has been able to manipulate defenses by finding the open man, usually Justice, on a consistent basis.

Finally, Morgan plays with the utmost confidence. That’s what it takes to be the primary ball handler on one of the best offenses in Division II basketball today.

Written by Prince Robinson Jr., Sports Editor and Joshua Miller, Social Media Editor. Photo by Bethany Davis.

