SGA reveals Campus Rec updates, teams up with RHA

Having the largest senate number VSU has seen in years, SGA is more than excited to move forward into the 2018-2019 school year.

After their successful retreat this past weekend, President Jacob Bell officially welcomed the new senators into SGA. It’s here where their real work as student representatives begins.

Starting with a combined town hall, SGA and Housing and Residence Life are looking forward to working together this semester to ensure that on-campus students get the best experience.

Shawn Pippen shared similar interests.

“Campus Recreation wants the voices of students to be heard,” he said.

Pippen brought up various events including the first Georgia Recreational Sports Association workshop in 16 years that will take place Sept. 27-28.

He also said Campus Rec is incredibly proud of its new bat habitat near the ropes course and hopes students make their way by it when visiting the Haunted Trail this October.

Students can apply to take part in the spooky fun until Sept. 15.

Emily Rodgers from Odum Library also invited students to Constitution Day on Monday, Sept. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The finance committee approved five more Blazer allocations, four of which go towards students attending the 50,000 Lions of Justice festival in Miami. The other, with an amount of $500, was allotted to the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority for a mandatory convention in Atlanta.

Written by Selena George, Staff Writer. Photo by Bryce Ethridge, News Editor.

