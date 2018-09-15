Column: Blazers Building Momentum

The Blazers have been rolling to begin their season, slamming their competition in Albany State and Fort Valley State.

The fire-power offense that the Blazers possess is something that they did not have last season when they went 5-4. It appears that they have found stability at the quarterback position with Redshirt Sophomore, Rogan Wells.

Wells led the team in passing and rushing yards a season ago. I love what I am seeing from him this season. I have taken that from the first two victories. Wells has shown that he is ready to translate his good statistics into win for the Blazers. He has been efficient, throwing seven touchdowns on zero picks and picking up 403 passing yards.

Transfer Sophomore Wide Receiver, Brian Saunds is looking like one of Wells’ favorite targets. Although, Saunds only has six receptions but three of them went for touchdowns.

This 5’10 threat is an exciting player to watch as he is not shy about going up a snag one of Wells’ passes for six.

The Blazers won’t have to rely on Wells, who led them in rushing a season ago, so heavily, as they have an emerging star in Redshirt Freshman Jamar Thompkins, who has showcased his skill of speed and elusiveness.

I enjoyed what I have seen from Thompkins. The guy is electric when he gets the ball. He had his coming out party against their week one game against Albany State, where he shredded the Rams for 128 yards and one touchdown on only seven carries. Thompkins can burst out the back field as he took off for a 41 yarder and a 32 yarder behind his nasty offensive line in the Blazer’s first two games

This is a great defensive line the Blazers have this year. These guys are stingy. Defense wins championships, right? If the defense keeps playing like this, I see no reason why the Blazers should not be playing in December for the ‘chip.

The Blazer’s defense has stymied opposing offenses, only allowing 68 rushing yards through the first two weeks. This defense has gotten to the quarterback for a sack 11 times, with Redshirt-Freshman Linebacker Thomas Incoom leading with 2.5.

I would say that the Blazers should look to work their pass defense. They have given up 314 yards through the first two weeks on 57 completion percentage. The good thing I could say is they have only allowed a single touchdown through the air.

The Blazer’s first test will come on Saturday as they will travel to face No. 8 West Alabama. The two teams have split their last two meetings, and I’m looking forward to seeing how the Blazers will come out the gates against stout competition.

Written by Gerald Thomas, Staff Writer. Photo Courtesy of Bethany Davis.

