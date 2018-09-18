Crime Report 9/10-9/16: Multiple arrests occur

September 10, 2018

At 9:00 p.m., a student reported the theft of a bicycle from outside of Brown Residence Hall.

At 10:20 p.m., two students were involved in a physical altercation at Langdale Residence Hall. The case is under investigation.

September 11, 2018

At 1:04 p.m., a staff member reported the theft of tools from a golf cart at the University Center.

September 12, 2018

At 3:05 p.m., a student was arrested by Hopper Residence Hall and charged with Possession of a Weapon in a School Safety Zone.

At 9:52 p.m., four students were arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana following a traffic stop in which the driver was cited for No Headlights. The arrest occurred at the Oak St. Parking Lot.

September 13, 2018

At 3:27 p.m., a student reported her car was struck by an unknown vehicle in the Oak St. Parking Lot.

September 14, 2018

At 1:00 a.m., a student reported the theft of his clothing while doing laundry in Hopper Residence Hall.

At 9:00 p.m., a student reported the theft of their bicycle from outside of Reade Residence Hall.

Written by Patrick Barry, Staff Writer.

