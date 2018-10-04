A Foamy Feat: Five fire extinguishers found in creek

Five fire extinguishers were found in the creek running alongside the Azalea Trail. Philip Foster, a VSU employee, stumbled upon the odd scene on Sept. 26 at 10:21 a.m.

The fire extinguishers had been discharged, likely late the night before or early that morning. The perpetrator of the incident is unknown.

Whoever is responsible will be charged with Interference with Government Property, which suggests the extinguishers were property of the school.

Officer Jichelle Oglesby arrived at the scene approximately five minutes after the initial call came in. The case is still open, and the police currently have no leads on who the possible suspect was.

Written by Patrick Barry, Staff Writer.

