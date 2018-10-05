Widera gets defensive, takes home weekly honor

VSU Junior Middle Blocker Kayla Widera was recently named Gulf South Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday, Oct.2, by the conference office.

Widera and the Blazers had a stellar week grabbing two home wins over Mississippi College and West Alabama last weekend.

The Trinity, Florida native helped lead the Blazers to their first conference weekend sweep in with a convincing 3-2 win over Mississippi College and a 3-1 win over West Alabama. VSU is now 8-11 on the year and 4-3 in Gulf South Conference play. They are currently ranked No. 6 in the GSC.

For her award winning week, Widera hit .333 with 18 kills and five errors in 39 swings while recording two aces. She had five digs and recorded eight total blocks with six solo rejections to lead the team.

Widera has 66 total blocks on the season with 23 solo, good for No. 5 in the GSC in blocks per game and third in total blocks. Widera has 43 digs on the year while hitting .199 with 118 kills for third on the team in 327 swings. She also has 15 aces on the year.

This is Widera’s first weekly honor of the season. This is Widera’s first GSC Player of the Week honor of her career.

The Blazers will continue at home this weekend as they host the Lady Buccaneers of Christian Brothers Friday at 7 p.m. at The Complex and battle Union Saturday at 7 p.m. VSU ends the home stand Tuesday at 7 p.m. versus Georgia College at 7 p.m. ET.

Written by Prince Robinson Jr., Sports Editor. Photo by Taylor Sutherland, Photo Editor.

