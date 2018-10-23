Crime Report 10/15-10/21: Multiple students receive marijuana charges

October 15, 2018

At 10:12 a.m., a VSU student reported the loss/theft of their book bag containing a room key, One Card, and other items from the Student Union.

October 16, 2018

At 12:35 p.m., a VSU student reported the loss/theft of money in Lowndes Residence Hall.

At 8:26 p.m., a VSU student was found in possession of a small amount of marijuana, but the matter was turned over to Judicial Affairs.

October 17, 2018

At 12:15 a.m., a student reported that her door was kicked by a known subject in Langdale Residence Hall.

At 4:19 p.m., two VSU students reported that a juvenile slapped them on the buttocks. The Department of Juvenile Justice was notified, and the juvenile was turned over to a parent.

At 7:02 p.m., a non-student was charged with Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana following a traffic stop.

October 20, 2018

At 2:26 a.m., UPD arrested a non-student for possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule four narcotic and tampering with evidence after checking a suspicious vehicle in the Georgia parking lot.

Written by Patrick Barry, Staff Writer.

