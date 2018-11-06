‘Don’t forget to vote’: A call to action on election day

Midterm elections have every voter watching the polls, and every candidate doing a political balancing act on public opinion as they make their way closer to Nov. 6.

There are seats and positions up for election all over the United States, but for VSU students, the race that everyone has their eyes on is the Georgia’s gubernatorial race of a lifetime.

As Gov. Nathan Deal completes his second term, Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp square off for the seat in a political race that has put Georgia in the spotlight.

Stacey Abrams, who is currently at a poll average of 45.7, sits on a campaign of encouraging younger voters to get their voices heard and take to the polling booths, hoping to expand Medicaid, which has raised a few eyebrows as well as other plans revolving around K-12 education and job creation.

All the while, Brian Kemp, currently at 48.5 (within a 3 percent margin of Abrams), tries to keep ahead with a campaign revolving around, amongst other things, eliminating state income taxes on retirement pay for military veterans and giving teachers in Georgia a $5000 pay raise, a move that is estimated to cost $800 Million, including additional expenditures like pension payment, etc.

All in all, both candidates run for goals that the American people can root for in equal amounts.

There have been bumps in the road for both politicians with the Georgian political landscape not exempt from the current political climate that grips the United States.

As you anticipate the results this Nov. 6, with crossed fingers and held breaths, remember to go to class, call your friends and of course, don’t forget to vote.

While the world wakes up for these elections in the spotlight, remain awake for the elections that happen in its wake like the smaller and more local ones—the seemingly less important ones.

Written by Payton Fletcher, Staff Writer.

