‘Armed and dangerous’: Blanton Commons shooter suspect identified

The Blanton Commons shooting on Nov. 12 left one man dead and its offender in the wind. Now, Valdosta City Police have obtained an arrest warrant for the newly identified offender.

VPD notified the public of the identified shooter, Ian Rashad Henry, 23, early Nov. 21. in a press release. They are currently searching for him with intention to arrest him for Felony Murder.

Henry is sought by VPD for the murder of 40-year-old Stephen Styles on Nov. 12 in the 1500 block of Lankford Drive. VPD and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident after being called in.

Arriving shortly after 12:44 a.m., the time the call was placed, the responding officers found Styles unresponsive. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police then proceeded to secure the crime scene.

Crime scene technicians processed the crime scene, but were unable to unable to ascertain the arrest warrant until Nov. 21. VPD Interim Chief Leslie Manahan said she’s “extremely proud” of the officers and detectives involved in the case.

“They spent countless hours going through evidence and conducting interviews, to ensure that this offender was held accountable for his actions,” she said in the press release.

As of now, VPD hasn’t located Henry but say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with his whereabouts can contact E911.

This story is subject to updates as they come out.

