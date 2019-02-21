Crime Report 2/11 – 2/17: UPD makes multiple marijuana arrests

A non-student driver is facing charges after a traffic stop revealed his intoxication to a VSU police officer.

Bryan Brown, 31, was pulled over and arrested by Officer Jonathan Schultz on Feb. 17. He was charged with failure to maintain lane, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and DUI refusal.

Brown was driving his gray Nissan Titan down North Oak Street when he drove by Schultz in his police cruiser. Schultz noticed Brown’s car swaying toward the left of his lane before pulling him over, according to the report.

It was then that Schultz arrested Brown. This wasn’t the only marijuana arrest this week. Kyle Magee and Kaitlyn Schell were arrested for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana on Feb. 14 and 15, respectively.

Magee was arrested in Patterson Residence Hall by Officer Lance Cruz. Schell was arrested on multiple charges, besides what’s previously stated, including possession and purchase of alcohol under 21 and possession and use of drug related object.

Officer Bruce Culbreth arrested her after being dispatched to Georgia Residence Hall’s third floor in response to a tip about a wafting marijuana odor. After tracking the smell to Schell, Culbreth made the arrest, according to the incident report.

Since the start of the spring 2019 semester, 17 students have been arrested by UPD for misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Check out this week’s Crime Report table below.

Date Time Violation Action(s) taken Feb. 11, 2019 5:30 a.m. DUI, open container, failure to maintain lane An arrest was made. Feb. 13, 2019 3:00 p.m. Larceny A report was made. Feb. 14, 2019 11:28 p.m. Misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of marijuana A student was arrested. Feb. 15, 2019 11:18 p.m. misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, underage possession of alcohol, possession of drug related object A student was arrested. Feb. 16, 2019 1:20 a.m. Aggravated assault A report was made. Feb. 16, 2019 4:00 p.m. Disorderly conduct, criminal intent to commit robbery A student was arrested. Feb. 16, 2019 7:10 p.m. Disorderly conduct Two students were arrested. Feb. 17, 2019 1:46 a.m. Misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce or marijuana, DUI refusal, failure to maintain lane A traffic stop led to an arrest of a non-student.

Written by Bryce Ethridge, Content Editor.

