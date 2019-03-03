The Blazers’ changes could help versus Bulldogs

VSU baseball has another Gulf South Conference obstacle ahead of them, as they face Union on March 3.

The Blazer’s hold a season record of 10-6, while the Bulldogs have a record of 6-7 coming into the matchup.

NCBWA’s National Pitcher of the Week Cooper Cain, a right-handed pitcher, said the team will use the differing records to their advantage against Union

“I think we will use it to our advantage, but more importantly we need to focus on getting our jobs done and doing what it takes to win the series,” Cain said.

Cain recently threw a no-hitter against Kentucky Wesleyan College, leaving KWC with a 2-8 record.

“I’m just going to try and build on that performance and just go out there and execute my game plan,” said Cain.

With a current ERA of 1.80, Tristan Cone, a left handed pitcher, said the team will work on a particular skill set while they continue to play games.

“Control the controllable, rely on each other to keep the positive momentum rolling and plat with the talent we have all been given,” said Cone.

The team is currently on a two game losing streak against Kentucky Wesleyan on Feb. 25 and Georgia Southwestern State on Feb. 27.

There is no telling if the Blazer’s will burn the Bulldogs in the upcoming game, but the two teams will face one another at 2 p.m. at Billy Grant Field.

Written by Kaitlyn Baich, Staff Writer. Photo Courtesy of VSU Athletics.

