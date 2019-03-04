Intramurals: Basketball championship

Now that the stage is set, VSU teams can take the spotlight as they compete against one another in the 2019 intramural basketball championships.

Championship Night, hosted by Campus Recreation, will be an opportunity for students to compete in activities and contests, including a three-point shootout, slam dunk contest and half-court shot competitions. A DJ will be present as well.

Wyatt Lee, Campus Recreation’s coordinator for competitive sports, said Campus Recreation came up with the idea after speaking with some of the players and decided to create more exposure for intramural sports.

“It will be nice to have a real athletic event for the students,” Lee said. “Everyone we talked to was very excited for this opportunity.”

While Reach will take on Taz for the co-recreational championship, Fox 5 will take on Kappa Alpha Psi for the competitive championship in the men’s divisions.

Reach was undefeated on the year, going 7-0, as Taz finished the season 4-1. Fox 5 was one of the two undefeated regular season teams, finishing 8-0, while Kappa Alpha Psi finished the season 5-2.

Additionally, the recreation division will see Old School take on Takeovers.

As for the women’s division, G.A.T.A. was awarded the championship after finishing the season as the only undefeated team in a three-team field.

Championship Night will take place at 7 p.m. on March 7 at the PE Complex.

Written by Kyle Grondin, Staff Writer. Photo Courtesy of VSU Athletics.

