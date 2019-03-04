Union’s late woes, advantage for VSU

The Bulldogs could find themselves in a dog fight.

On March 5, the Blazers will host No. 8-seed Union at The Complex in the quarterfinal round. The Blazers won a share of its third-straight Gulf South Conference regular season title and the top-seed in the 2019 GSC tourney.

With a 23-5 overall record, the Blazers went 16-4 in conference play this season.

They are the first team to win at least a share of three-straight conference regular season titles in GSC history.

Union is 16-12 overall and 11-9 in conference play. The last time these too faced off was Nov. 29, where the Blazers took a 91-80 home victory.

Senior guard Beau Justice led all scorers with 26 points in the game.

Bulldogs’ Payton Stovall had 23 points, making five three-pointers. Both teams shot 50 percent or more from the field.

As of late, Union lost its last three games to end the regular season and has gone 1-4 in its last five games. The Blazers have won their last nine games.

If the Blazers win the game, they would then advance to the GSC semifinals in Birmingham, Alabama, and would face the winner of the 4/5 matchup between Delta State and Christian Brothers on Mar. 9.

The game would be held at the Pete Hanna Center.

Year after year, the Blazers have tried. The hump has risen as the Blazers are 18-23 all-time in the GSC Championship and has reached the semifinals 10 times and the finals five times.

VSU has never won the conference tournament title.

The last two years, VSU has reached the semifinals, but has not stepped foot in the championship game since 2013.

The quarterfinals matchup is slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET

Written by Prince Robinson Jr., Sports Editor. Photo Courtesy of VSU Athletics.

