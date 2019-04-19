Next Level: Jegede boosting stock in private workouts

Sleepers.

There will be lots of them in the upcoming 2019 NFL Draft. Valdosta State defensive lineman Iseoluwapo Jegede has garnered the label.

The projected day-3 pick, on some NFL mock drafts, has gradually climbed up draft boards. The ascension has come from a few workouts this offseason, where Jegede has made scouts take notice.

“I had a visit with the Colts and the Chargers,” Jegede said. “My workouts have been great. Its been a great, exciting and hectic process.”

A process that is soon to end, anywhere between April 25-27. Whether Jegede makes history for being the first VSU player drafted since 2013 (Edmund Kugbila) or goes undrafted, there is always a demand for pass-rushers.

The defensive lineman position is an area of need for both the Colts and Chargers. At six-foot-five-inches tall and 273 lbs, Jegede possess the ability to push the pocket.

He possesses a series of elite moves like the rip, swim and swipes. His freakishly, long arms make it a nightmare for opposing offensive lineman to counter.

Jegede also has a rare bull rush combo that was seen many times throughout the season. This move allowed him to, literally, run through anyone.

He did just that.

Through 14 games last season, Jegede amassed a team-high 5.5 sacks, 32 tackles and two blocked kicks. He also accounted for seven tackles for loss, proving that he can get into the backfield.

Jegede plays with his hands in the dirt or can move further back into a linebacker role, such as an edge-rusher. For the Blazers, he showed that versatility on special teams down the middle.

Small-school players are typically looked at for potential. In the right system and surroundings of an elite coaching staff, Jegede could become unlocked.

The Chargers have to add depth at defensive lineman, already having Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. Jegede could learn behind them and, hopefully, become a gem under Head Coach Anthony Lynn.

Lucas Oil Stadium needs a bit of juice, as the Colts have struggled for consistency down in the trenches.

Jabaal Sheard and Tyquan Lewis fill the two-starting edge-rushing spots. Margus Hunt is in the middle at nose-tackle.

Jegede’s 4.85 40-yard dash could be quite useful on their mediocre line.

Did I mention former Blazers’ cornerback Kenny Moore suits up for the blue and white? Not sure if they know each other, but there’s a chance Jegede unites with him.

No matter where he ends up, we do know that there are teams keeping an eye on the Lagos, Nigeria native.

“I have a few teams interested in me,” Jegede said. “I also have teams that communicate and keep in touch with me through the process.”

Written by Prince Robinson Jr., Sports Editor. Photo courtesy of VSU Athletics.

