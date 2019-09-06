It Happened: 2019 The Happening a Success

From on-campus movie clubs to community churches, The Happening was every student’s one stop shop for any and every extracurricular activity they had in mind.

The event last Thursday showcased 100 plus organizations for students to explore and decide what worked best for them.

Jade Ricks, a sophomore biology major and member of the Feminist Film Club, said that she came to the event to not only promote her club, but also feel more connected to the campus.

“I enjoy the sense of community and the event provides not only that for me but for freshmen who might not quite feel at home yet, “she said. “It gives every kind of student a chance to showcase their interests while also appreciating other student’s interests too.”

Jay Williams, pastor at The Victory Church in Hahira, said he enjoyed his first year at The Happening.

“It’s really special to see so many young people pursuing their degrees and goals, while also looking into community programs such as the church,” Williams said.

Williams also appreciated the amount of excitement he experienced from the students around him and looks forward to attending The Happening again next year.

“Life as a young adult can be difficult,” Williams said. “It’s nice to be able to see so many young adults excited about what they are involved in.”

Although the 28th year of The Happening boasted a scorching 92 degree day, the heat did little to deter students attending the event.

From the organizations to the students themselves, no one appeared stressed while weaving through the many opportunities each tent provided.

Written by Logan Gullage, Staff Writer. Photo Courtesy of Logan Gullage/Spectator.

