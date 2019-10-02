Recoil jumps into Valdosta

On September 20, Recoil Trampoline Park held its grand opening, bringing new business to Valdosta while also providing a safe and fun environment for everyone.

The trampoline park offers a plethora of trampolines, a space for dodgeball, basketball and an obstacle course. Besides taking an hour or two to jump, Recoil also offers party rooms and will soon start hosting private events.

Recoil is located in the old Big Lots building on 3103 North Ashley St., which has been completely renovated to accommodate for the trampolines.

“The idea came about three years ago. I went to Skyzone in Tallahassee, came back and said Valdosta needs one of these!”, Recoil’s owner Trent Coggins said.

So, Coggins and his wife decided to make their own version, and bring it right here to Valdosta.

Coggins wants to make this a place for everyone in the family to come and enjoy. So, they allow non-jumpers get in for free. There is plenty of room to sit and relax while taking a break from jumping, and multiple TV’s.

The atmosphere of this business is fun, with affordable pricing and plenty of things to keep one person or a whole family busy.

Recoil’s Pricing is one hour for 15 dollars, one and a half hours for twenty dollars, two hours – 24 dollars, Toddlers (ages two to four) for seven dollars and fifty cents, two and under for free. As of right now, they are closed on Mondays, but open every other day of the week and extra hours on the weekends.

Written by Amelia Sellars, Staff Writer. Photos Courtesy of Amelia Sellars.

